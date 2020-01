LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – LaFollette police apprehended an armed robbery suspect on Thursday.

Police say Larry Dilbeck robbed the Red Roof Market just after midnight on Thursday.

Officers were informed a masked man had busted out the glass, entered the business and pulled a gun on employees before robbing them of cash receipts.

He then fled on foot.

Investigators were able to track him down and arresting him at his home on North Indiana Avenue.