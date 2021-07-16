LaFollette Police investigating fatal shooting

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating after a shooting late Thursday that resulted in the death of one victim and the injury of another.

According to LaFollette Police Department investigators, on July 15 at around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting incident at 400 E. Walden in LaFollette. Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say both victims were treated at the scene and then transported by EMS to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette.

One of the victims was later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville via Lifestar. Police later learned that one of the victims died from their injuries.

Police say the names of both victims are currently being withheld pending further investigation.