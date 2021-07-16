LaFollette Police investigating fatal shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating after a shooting late Thursday that resulted in the death of one victim and the injury of another.

According to LaFollette Police Department investigators, on July 15 at around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting incident at 400 E. Walden in LaFollette. Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say both victims were treated at the scene and then transported by EMS to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette.

One of the victims was later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville via Lifestar. Police later learned that one of the victims died from their injuries.

Police say the names of both victims are currently being withheld pending further investigation.

 Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

BREAKING: LaFollette Police investigating deadly shooting

US unemployment claims fall to 360K

Protestors gather in Market Square in support of those in Cuba

2 agreements for protecting schools in Knox County

Knox Co. Schools superintendent: COVID-19 vaccine not required for students in upcoming school year

Two-vehicle crash in Powell sends pair to hospital