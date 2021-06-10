LaFollette receives $250,000 grant for Liberty Park amphitheater project

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of LaFollette has received a $250,000 dollar grant towards the construction of a new amphitheater.

The amphitheater is part of a proposed development project that would also see improvements to the parking and walkways at Liberty Park, including 450 linear feet of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant walkways.

City officials announced in November that they were in the process of applying for a grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation’s recreation education services.

According to plans shared by the city, construction of the amphitheater will begin in September 2022. The total cost of the project is estimated at $500,000, with the remaining costs to be covered by a cash match from the City of LaFollette.

The project is expected to be completed by 2023.

Source: City of LaFollette

“Having an amphitheater will certainly provide a way to showcase live talent, while promoting tourism and the arts within our communities,” Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, said. “I appreciate our local officials for identifying worthwhile projects and for submitting a successful grant application that will benefit the people of LaFollette. I was happy to support it.”

The full Project Proposal Presentation is available on the City’s website at www.lafollettetn.gov . If you have any questions, contact the LaFollette City Hall at (423)562-4961.