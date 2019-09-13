Lafollette teen arrested on multiple drug charges

An 18-year-old in Campbell County was arrested Thursday morning and charged with a slew of drug-related counts.

Quentin Murray, 18, was arrested Thursday morning at his home along Cherry Street in Lafollette.

Investigators got a warrant after making several buys from the location. They recovered meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and money.

Murray faces two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for sale, two counts of Schedule VI for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of violating a drug-free school zone.