Landslide causes two homes to collapse in West Tennessee

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are incredible images of the aftermath of two homes that collapsed in Hardin County over the weekend.

“To be there and see it happening and hear it, it’s sort of amazing and devastating to know people’s homes and everything was just destroyed in an instant,” Melvin Martin, chief of the Hardin County Fire Department, said.

No one was injured in the slide on Glendale Road along the Tennessee River. The fire department says one home was vacant and the other was occupied but evacuated safely.

The homeowners came home early Saturday afternoon and found out there had been a landslide. They called the fire department, grabbed only a few of their personal items and left. The family never went back inside due to unsafe conditions.

Chief Martin says the first home collapsed around 6 p.m., the other around midnight.

“The high elevation of the Tennessee River has something to do with it,” Martin said. “[Also] the heavy rain and wet soil conditions on that steep embankment.”

He says it’s an area that has dealt with landslides before, but nothing quite like this.

Martin says it’s possible this could happen to other homes in the area, but nowhere in the near future and neighbors shouldn’t worry.

The Tennessee River crested on Saturday and water levels are continuing to drop. Other neighborhoods have experienced flooding, but it’s something the Martin says county residents are usually well prepared for.

Glendale Road will remain closed to give the highway department time to evaluate safety conditions.