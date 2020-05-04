Lane closures on I-40 in Knox County for Holston River Bridge repairs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Drivers in Knox County may see some delays on I-40 this week as TDOT crews work on the Holston River Bridge.

Starting Monday, I-40 will be reduced by one lane in both directions between the Asheville Highway exit and mile marker 396.

You should expect to see intermittent lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.