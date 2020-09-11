Lane closures on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to begin Monday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – If you plan to be in the smokies over the next couple of weeks there’s some lane closures you need to hear about.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will close lanes on the northbound and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting this Monday, September 14 through Tuesday, September 22.

Lane closures will be in effect from 7 a:m to 4:30 Mondays through Thursdays.

The park service is warning people to expect delays during this routine maintenance.