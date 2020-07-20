Lanes closures on I-40 in Knoxville through September as Holston River Bridge repairs begin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lanes of I-40 in both directions will be closed until September as crews complete bridge repairs outside of Knoxville.
The Knoxville Police Department announced continuous road closures in both directions of I-40 from now until September for repair work on the Holston River Bridge. Both directions of I-40 from Exit 394 (Asheville Highway) to Mile Marker 396 will be affected.
Speed limits will also be reduced in the work zone.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the work is expected to be complete in mid-to-late September.
- Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases hit 79,754 with 1.2 million tests
- Sheriff: Hawkins County inmate found hanging in cell Wednesday, pronounced dead
- UPDATE FOUND: Five-year-old autistic boy missing; Knoxville Police seeking public’s help
- Cat Crook: ‘Cat burglar’ stealing neighbors clothes and laundry
- WATCH: Small, speedy dog survives wild chase on interstate