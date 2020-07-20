Lanes closures on I-40 in Knoxville through September as Holston River Bridge repairs begin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lanes of I-40 in both directions will be closed until September as crews complete bridge repairs outside of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department announced continuous road closures in both directions of I-40 from now until September for repair work on the Holston River Bridge. Both directions of I-40 from Exit 394 (Asheville Highway) to Mile Marker 396 will be affected.

Speed limits will also be reduced in the work zone.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the work is expected to be complete in mid-to-late September.

