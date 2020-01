WEARS VALLEY, TENN.(WATE)- Seymoure Volunteer Fire Department and the Wears Valley Volunteer fire is responding to a brush fire between the 8700 block of Thorns Grove and Ravens Den Way.

The call came in around 11:00 Saturday Morning.

Command is on scene and is requesting the Wildland Task Force be activated for fire personnel and equipment. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way and will have more details as they come in.