KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage is impacting over 8,000 people in sections of West Knoxville.

According to Lenior City Utilities Board, crews are working to identify the issue and restore power. On LCUB’s outage map, the larger outages are near Pellissippi Parkway.

There are currently no large outages being shown on Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Amid sweltering heat across the Southeast, the demand for power from Tennessee Valley Authority and their local power companies broke a nearly-decade old record on Monday. This comes after the TVA asked people to reduce their power usage due to the heat.