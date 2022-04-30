KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Raiders picked Butler with the 175 pick of the fifth round. The Raleigh, North Carolina spent five years on Rocky Top after the NCAA extended collegiate eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Butler came into his own under Tennessee first-year defensive line coach Rodney Garner in 2021. He played in all 13 games in 2021 including twelve starts and his 726 snaps were the most of any SEC player in 2021.

He had more tackles than any other Tennessee defensive tackle in 2021 and was rated among the top SEC defensive lineman in rush defense, according to Pro Football Focus.

Butler recorded 152 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks for a loss of 55 yards in his career.

One of the SEC’s top scholar-athletes, Butler was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll all five years. He became the seventh Vol football student-athlete to receive the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship dating back to 1971