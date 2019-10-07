Last day for registration for Knoxville mayoral election

Monday marks the last day to register for Knoxville’s mayoral election as the candidates prepare for two voter forums this week.

Monday is the last day to register to vote. After that, early voting starts October 16 and election day is November 5.

With election day just more than four weeks away in Knoxville, the two candidates vying for the soon-to-be-open mayoral position will be speaking at two forums this week.

The two mayoral candidates are Eddie Mannis and Indya Kincannon.

The first forum is coming up Tuesday at the Knoxville News Sentinel building. It’s set to start in the community room at 6:30 p.m., sponsors include Centro Hispano, the NAACP and the league of women voters.

On Wednesday, the two candidates will hear the community voices coalition speak out on topics like gun violence and youth opportunities at the next candidate forum.

The forum will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Honey Rock Victorious Church, located at 4113 Holston Dr.