Last day of early voting in Knoxville general election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You only have one more day to cast your vote early in the Knoxville general election.

Thursday, Oct. 31 is the last day for early voting. Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

During early voting, you can vote at any location. Voters are not required to go to an assigned poll. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5

The city of Knoxville will be electing a new mayor, either Eddie Mannis and Indya Kincannon. Click here for more information on the candidates.