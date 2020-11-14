LAST MINUTE: Dobyns Bennett vs McMinn Co. game canceled due to COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a high school football game was about to kick off at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport Friday night, school administrators were notified that due to COVID-19, the game between Dobyns-Bennett and McMinn County was canceled.

School officials cited an “unforeseen COVID-19 situation.”

Announcement just made, game canceled due to unforeseen COVID-19 situation, outcome to be determined #WJHLTDFN pic.twitter.com/ONyQbvLwpc — David McAvoy (@DavidMcAvoyWJHL) November 14, 2020

Kingsport Director of Schools Dr John Moorhouse says Sullivan County Health Department told them game was not to be played, and he thinks it should constitute a COVID win for Dobyns-Bennett, but he says that is up to @tssaa #WJHLTDFN — David McAvoy (@DavidMcAvoyWJHL) November 14, 2020

News Channel 11’s David McAvoy was at the stadium to cover the game and saw school officials on the field.

McAvoy reported that both teams were sent back to their respective locker rooms about 30 minutes prior to kickoff.

Don’t know yet what’s going on, but DB and McMinn County have both gone to their locker rooms while coaches, officials and administrators are in discussions on the field #WJHLTDFN pic.twitter.com/ZPGfDC7fZ3 — David McAvoy (@DavidMcAvoyWJHL) November 13, 2020

Have heard from multiple people that no one else is being allowed in J Fred Johnson Stadium right now for the scheduled playoff game between McMinn County and Dobyns-Bennett #WJHLTDFN pic.twitter.com/tzBxeKhNL9 — David McAvoy (@DavidMcAvoyWJHL) November 14, 2020

An hour later and 30 minutes after scheduled kickoff, McAvoy reported that some Dobyns-Bennett staff members left the sidelines and returned to the locker room.