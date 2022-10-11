KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the Tennessee Volunteers looking register their first win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in 16 tries, let’s take a look back at the world the last time the Vols scored a victory in the Third Saturday in October Rivalry.

The Vols last beat the Tide on October 21, 2006 at Neyland Stadium. Running back Arian Foster recorded Tennessee’s only touchdown in a narrow 16-13 win. Tennessee came close to replicating the feat in 2009 and 2015, but has been unable seal the deal.

The world back then looked a bit different. Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie were still filming their series ‘The Simple Life’ which aired on television – not streaming online. WhatsApp, Venmo, Instagram, Groupon, Slack, Uber and Pinterest weren’t around the last time the Vols beat Alabama. Neither were iPhones, which weren’t invented a year later in 2007. With an email address and a vow of being 13 or older, anyone could sign up for a Facebook account as the social media platform expanded beyond colleges and universities in September 2006.

Price of a gallon of gas

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States the week of the last Tennessee win was $2.19. With 2022 prices remaining high, a win over Alabama isn’t the only thing Vol fans would like to see return from 2006.

No. 1 song in America

After debuting in mid-July, Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack” was enjoying a seven-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100 on October 21, 2006 before it was dethroned one week later by Ludacris’ Money Maker. The hit track was certified three-times platinum and won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Record in 2007.

No. 1 movie in America

Touchstone Pictures released psychological thriller ‘The Prestige‘ on Oct. 20, 2006, one week early than initially scheduled. The film featuring a star-studded cast of Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Scarlett Johansson, Michael Caine and David Bowie opened at No. 1, earning $14.8 million on opening weekend. It went on to gross over $100 million at the box office and earn Academy Award nominations for Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.

Bestselling books in America

Following the smash success of The Five People You Meet in Heaven, Mitch Albom’s “For One More Day” was in its second of five weeks atop the New York Times Fiction best sellers list. Famed Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward’s State of Denial: Bush at War, Part III had its only week at No. 1 on the New York Times Nonfiction best sellers list.

2006 in Pop Culture

Before Vol Twitter became the driving force we know today, Twitter was founded exactly seven months before the last time Tennessee beat Alabama.

East Tennessee icon Dolly Parton received the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 3, 2006. She was joined by conductor Zubin Mehta, Motown great Smokey Robinson, director Steven Spielberg and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber as honorees that evening.

Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion just weeks before on Oct. 9, 2006.

Less than a month prior, The International Astronomical Union voted to strictly define a planet in a move that relegated Pluto to the status of “dwarf planet.”

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was born.

Hannah Montana debuted on the Disney Channel, introducing Miley Cyrus to the world.

Steve Irwin, crocodile hunter, died off the coast of Australia.