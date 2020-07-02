Last week of June brings over 22,000 new unemployment claims in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce released the data on unemployment claims filed during the last week in June.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending June 27 was 22,256. While that was up slightly from the 21,155 new claims made during the week ending on June 20, claims were still well above pre-pandemic numbers from 14 weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.

Source: Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 262,224 for the week ending June 27, which is down from 266,596 from the previous week.

This is the second week state officials have released county-by-county statistics for unemployment claims. Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.