Lauren Akins offers encouragement to UT nursing students amid pandemic

Lauren Akins, University of Tennesse alumnus and wife of country music star Thomas Rhett is sending out a message of encouragement to UT Nursing students dealing with the coronavirus right now.
She goes on to say she’s proud of all their hard work during this stressful time and to keep up the good work.
Akins graduated from Tennessee’s College of Nursing in 2012. Since then, she’s been active in domestic and international nursing mission work as well as other philanthropic activities.
