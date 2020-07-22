Law enforcement agencies seeking information on woman last seen in Knoxville in April 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State and local authorities are seeking any information from the public on the disappearance of a woman last seen in Knoxville in April of 2019.

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department, the Lenoir City Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are jointly investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 40-year-old Heather Stinnett.

According to investigators, Stinnett has not been seen or heard from since April 5, 2019. Her last known address was in the Austin Homes area of Knoxville. Stinnett, who also goes by the last name Russell, was known to frequent the Knox Area Rescue Ministries as well as the Broadway and Central area.

She was reported missing on May 3, 2019 by her mother, who stated that she had not seen her daughter since October 2018. She is described as measuring approximately 5’5″ tall and weighing around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to call the Knoxville Police Department’s Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.