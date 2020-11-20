Law enforcement searching for escaped Kentucky convict last seen in Claiborne County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WATE) — A convict on the run since August was seen Thursday in Claiborne County, Tennessee, and is still being sought by law enforcement.

Harold “Von Royce” Hatfield escaped the Bluegrass Career Development Center in Richmond, Kentucky, where he is serving a 10-year sentence for an assault charge. He was convicted and sentenced back in 2017 after stabbing a Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College professor at his home.

On Aug. 27 an escape warrant was sent out for Hatfield’s arrest.

Hatfield was seen Thursday in the 200 block of Little Sycamore Road in Tazewell.

Hatfield is known to frequent Middlesboro, Kentucky and Tazewell, Tennessee. Due to his previous record, officials are advising the public not to approach Hatfield as he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Hatfield you are asked to call 911 immediately.