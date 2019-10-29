Law enforcement shares safety tips for Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween plans this year may be a little wet if you plan on doing something outside.

With rain expected Thursday, some places have already rescheduled events and law enforcement are giving tips on how you can have a fun and safe holiday.

Since it will be raining, police are urging people to take extra caution: Visibility will be low, and the roads will be slick.

“Slow down in the subdivisions. It will help out a lot. Kids dart back and forth across from houses.” said KPD Police Officer John Morgan.

Police also recommend safer alternatives to keep kids out of the rain and off the streets. Indoor events at the mall, or trunk-or-treat events at a church may be better options.

