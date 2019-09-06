Law enforcement team up for active shooter drill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement members from five departments and students from the University of Tennessee were able to participate in an active shooting drill Thursday along Volunteer Landing.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Police and Fire departments, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, and the Coast Guard met to train for a scenario they all hoped would never have to put into practice.

“We’ve always been taught we train as we fight and fight as we train,” Maritime Law Enforcement Specialist Chief Petty Officer David Lassell said. “So what we’re doing is preparing ourselves if a situation were to happen, we’re training how we fight and putting that real-life action into play.”

UT students played the part of passengers on the Star of Knoxville paddlewheeler.

Sounds of shots fired were played over loud speakers to add to the scenario. The drill was used to bridge the gaps in coordination between all personnel involved.