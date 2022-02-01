NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) — New legislation passed by the House Health Subcommittee aims to use more inclusive language in the state of Tennessee.

State Representative Darren Jernigan introduced House Bill 1670, which calls for Tennessee to replace the term “deaf and dumb” with “deaf or hard of hearing” in the Tennessee Code Annotated, which outlines vocabulary used in state laws.

“The Tennessee Code Annotated, that is actually the law of Tennessee. So whenever we introduce language to pass a bill, it’s drawn up, and when we pass a bill that’s what goes into code.”

He explained judges in the state are also obliged to use language from the Tennessee Code Annotated.

Rep. Jernigan told News 2 a librarian recently alerted him that the term “deaf and dumb” was still being used in Tennessee Code Annotated, which inspired him to introduce HB1670.

“In this case, the language ‘deaf and dumb’ still being on the books is very antiquated and it’s very offensive, frankly,” Jernigan said. “Words matter and so we need to have the correct language, so we took ‘deaf and dumb’ and replaced it with ‘deaf and hard of hearing.’”

Jernigan said he hasn’t encountered any resistance to the bill so far. After the bill was passed in the Health Subcommittee, he said several colleagues approached him wanting to be added as co-sponsors. The bill has two more committees to go through before it will head to the House floor.

Senator Becky Duncan Massey has also introduced the legislation as Senate Bill 1752. Jernigan hopes to see the proposed legislation pass both the House and the Senate and eventually make it to the governor’s desk.

“Language matters, it reflects on who they are. When you’re in a court system or you’re being recognized by Tennessee law, because you are hard of hearing or cannot speak, you’re not dumb. That’s not a characteristic of having a disability.”