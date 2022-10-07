NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Republican state lawmakers said Vanderbilt University Medical Center has responded to their demands and will stop gender-affirming surgeries for minors at their hospital.

In a letter from Vanderbilt posted by Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville), VUMC said it will pause gender affirming surgeries for minors, saying they will use this time to review the latest recommendations in transgender care and speak to experts in the field.

WATE’s sister station WKRN has not received the aforementioned letter from Vanderbilt, but in the one posted by Representative Zachary, Deputy CEO Dr. Wright Pinson said, “We are pausing gender affirmation surgeries on patients under age 18 while we complete this review, which may take several months.”

The hospital also said it performs on average five gender affirming surgeries a year and all patients are at least 16 years old. Parental consent is always obtained, according to the hospital.

According to the letter, the limited surgeries represent an “immaterial percentage” of the hospital’s operating revenue and anyone who has a moral objection to the surgeries can request accommodations.

The concern from lawmakers comes after a conservative commentator posted that VUMC is performing affirming surgery on minors for profit and forcing people who don’t agree with the surgeries to perform them.

Lawmakers said they are drafting legislation for the next session that would ban all “irreversible” medical procedures that change external sexual characteristics of a child.