Lawsuit against Dollywood for using ‘Christmas Time is Here’ dismissed

**FILE** In this file image originally provided by United Feature Syndicate Inc. VIA ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a television special based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz. (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The suit against Dollywood for using the song “Christmas Time is Here” has been dismissed. The lawsuit was originally filed on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, by Lee Mendelson Film Productions, the production company behind the Peanuts gang holiday specials.

Dollywood says that they are pleased to have the case behind them. The case has been dismissed, with prejudice, meaning that another lawsuit cannot be filed by Lee Mendelson Film Productions on the same ground.

The lawsuit alleged that the theme park had a “blatant disregard of the exclusive rights” when it used the song “Christmas Time is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”