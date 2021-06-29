Lawsuit against Dollywood for using ‘Christmas Time is Here’ dismissed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The suit against Dollywood for using the song “Christmas Time is Here” has been dismissed. The lawsuit was originally filed on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, by Lee Mendelson Film Productions, the production company behind the Peanuts gang holiday specials.
Dollywood says that they are pleased to have the case behind them. The case has been dismissed, with prejudice, meaning that another lawsuit cannot be filed by Lee Mendelson Film Productions on the same ground.
The lawsuit alleged that the theme park had a “blatant disregard of the exclusive rights” when it used the song “Christmas Time is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”