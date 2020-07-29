Lawsuit alleges Roane Academy employee was fired for reporting misconduct, understaffing

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – A former worker at a juvenile facility in Roane County has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired as retaliation for raising concerns about understaffing and employee misconduct.

In the lawsuit, Lakishia Boyd claims Roane Academy was chronically understaffed, leading to long hours for staffers and the young people getting out of control at times.

The lawsuit also includes a claim from a fellow worker about staff having sex with the children.

Boyd’s lawsuit claims she shared concerns with Department of Children’s Services and management of the facility’s owner, Youth Opportunity, and was then fired.

The lawsuit seeks $1 million in lost wages and punitive damages.

Roane Academy has not responded to requests for comment.