KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former employee of Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge is claiming they failed to pay minimum wage.

Kevin Armstrong has filed a lawsuit against FACE Amusement group which runs Downtown Flavortown. Armstrong claims that he wasn’t paid minimum wage while working at the restaurant.

Instead, he was an employee who worked for tips but was required to spend a notable amount of time performing other duties where he believed should have been paid a minimum wage. Those duties included preparing food and cleaning bathrooms.

Armstrong’s suit is asking for a jury trial. He is also asking for damages equal to the wages he claims to be owed.

WATE has reached out to Downtown Flavortown and FACE Amusement group about the allegations in this lawsuit but has not received an answer at this time.