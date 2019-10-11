LCSO affirms vehicle sought in Jacob Bishop murder case

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office affirmed on Friday its search for more information continues including seeking a specific type of vehicle of interest.

Tennessee National Guardsman Jacob Bishop was murdered Oct. 1 in Northern Loudon County.

RELATED: Jacob Bishop murder: Public help needed to identify vehicle of interest in Loudon County homicide investigation

“In regards to the SUV that is a vehicle of interest, we can now say that we are confident we are looking for a white, late model, GMC Yukon or a Chevrolet Tahoe,” said LCSO’s Sheriff Guider.

The white GMC Yukon is thought to be somewhere between a 2015 and 2019.

(generic photo for visual aid)

LCSO also saying Friday investigators are awaiting results from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Crime Lab; these results are expected to provide beneficial information going forward.

Anyone with any information regarding this case, the victim, or his associates, are asked to call the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (865) 986-4823.