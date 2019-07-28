LCSO: Injured swimmer rescued at “The Bluffs” in Tellico Lake

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – First Responders rescued an injured swimmer Sunday evening in Tellico Lake in Lenoir City.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says the responded to the water rescue around 5:15 p.m. It happened near a place known as “The Bluffs.” It was a diving accident involving a 19-year-old man.

Early reports indicated that the man was complaining of a back injury and was still in the water. The swimmer was assisted by good Samaritans who witnessed the incident.

Responding agencies were able to reach the swimmer and transport him to land where he was evaluated by medics.

The man refused transport and declined any further medical treatment.

LCSO said they wanted to thank a Knoxville resident, Kenneth Baker, who provided first responders early access to the patient by transporting a deputy and paramedic to the scene while rescue boats were enroute.