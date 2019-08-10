LCSO: Man’s death self-inflicted following police pursuit Friday

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says a deadly downtown shooting involving a suspect driver in a pursuit was self-inflicted.

According to LCSO, the man who died was the suspected driver in a vehicle pursuit with Drug Task Force Agents that had been terminated when agents lost contact with the fleeing vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle was located and witnesses said that the man had ran into the woods behind Oakwood Apartments.

K-9 units were deployed to assist in locating the suspect.

When the man was located and confronted by authorities, he fired a single shot, killing himself.

The deceased man’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of kin, LCSO said Friday night in its release on the incident.

“LCSO can confirm that the gunshot was self-inflicted and did not involve any shots fired from law enforcement officers,” the release stated.

Lenoir City police is assisting in the investigation, along with the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF).