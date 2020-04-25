Breaking News
LCSO, THP searching for man who crashed into fence

(LCSO Facebook page)

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are searching for a man officials say has an “emotional behavior background.”

According to LCSO’s preliminary information, they had received 911 calls Friday reporting a man had crashed into a fence.

LCSO telling WATE 6 On Your side that the man is currently missing and there is an active search to find him, including the use of Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopters.

This is a developing story. WATE 6 On Your Side will update when additional information is shared.

