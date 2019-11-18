Lead warning issued for nine Sevier County schools

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On Nov. 14, parents of students at nine Sevier County schools were sent a letter regarding lead levels in the water at the schools.

State law requires periodic testing for lead in water sources. This law just went into effect at the start of this year. The bill was championed by State Representative Rick Staples. He says he wanted testing to be mandatory in Tennessee after the Flint, Mich. water crisis.

“Initially, my colleagues didn’t see the need for it, but after speaking with a number of them and letting them know what the intent was behind the piece of legislation, as you can see now there is more of a need than what we realized.” Staples said.

Test results revealed that four schools each had one water source that was above acceptable lead levels, and at a fifth school, there were two water sources. That fifth school has a kitchen which also serves four other schools.

This statement was issued by the Sevier County Board of Education: