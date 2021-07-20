Leaders, project partners to celebrate Phase 1 of Knoxville Urban Wilderness Gateway Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly two years since the original groundbreaking of Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness Gateway Park, leaders and developers will celebrate the completion of Phase 1 on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The city says Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness is an outdoor adventure area where people can hike, bike, climb, paddle, or just wander in the woods – all within the heart of the city. More than 50 miles of trails and greenways connect people to a beautiful nature center, lakes, historic sites, quarries, adventure playgrounds, five city parks, and a 500-acre wildlife area.

Phase 1 of the $10 million project built the park’s infrastructure, which includes neighborhood connections, roads and greenways, lighting and utility installation. The city says the most visible part of Phase 1 is the Baker Creek Bike Park, which was dedicated in August 2020. Phase 2 will begin in the fall or winter of 2021 and will see the construction of the adventure playground at Baker Creek Preserve, restroom facilities, shade structures and picnic areas, as well as new play features and gathering spaces.

City leaders will cut the ribbon on Phase 1 of Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness Gateway Park at 4 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at the James White Parkway terminus. Everyone is invited to attend.