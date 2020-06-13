Leaders, volunteers provide nearly 2,000 masks for Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders joined volunteers to help people living in an area heavily impacted by COVID-19 get facial coverings for free.

It was set up on Saturday morning in Frayser, near Frayser Boulevard and Overton Crossing.

Councilwoman Michalyn Easter Thomas, Councilwoman Rhonda Logan, and Representative Antonio Parkinson joined volunteers to help ensure Memphians are staying protected.

“We thought it would be the best example for the elected officials that represent these areas,” Easter Thomas said. “…So these are sewn by Memphis vendors because we also have to remember that COVID-19 put a lot of people out work.”

The event was deemed ‘Masks for Memphis’ and soon became a family affair.

“I called my family and told all of them to come up here and get them some masks,” Lakeisha Nunley said.

The event was a community wide effort to help areas hit hard by the virus.

As of Saturday morning, the Shelby County Health Department reported 6,556 COVID-19 cases.

“The important thing is we don’t want to spread it,” Annette Bailey said. “We don’t want to get it and we just want to be safe out here.”

Volunteers were able to hand out nearly 2,000 masks to the community.

