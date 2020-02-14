League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — February 14th marks the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters.

The organization was founded in 1920 by Carrie Chapman Carr after the 19th Amendment was passed. Soon, there were chapters all over the country.

The League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County chapter formed in 1946, working ever since to help all Americans engage in the decisions that impact their lives.

Locally, the LWV Knoxville chapter helps residents register to vote as well as holds candidate forums for city council and the school board. They uphold their mission by taking any opportunity to educate the public on those who are running their city.

To celebrate its centennial year, the league will hold a luncheon at World’s Fair Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Knoxville city Mayor Indya Kincannon will present a special proclamation declaring Feb. 14, “League of Women Voters Day.”

The organization is not just for women, men are welcome to join as well. If you would like to join League of Women Voters Knoxville, click here.

