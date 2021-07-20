League of Women voters hosting Knoxville City Council candidate forum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Voters will be able to hear directly from City Council candidates a month before the primary election. The League of Women voters will host a candidate forum Thursday, July 29, to get answers about key issues the city is facing.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Blake Stevens will moderate the event which will also be live streamed online at wate.com. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and works to increase understanding of major public policy issues.

The forum will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Community Center, 124 South Cruze St.

The American Muslim Advisory Council, Centro Hispano de East Tennessee, Knoxville alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Knoxville chapter of the NAACP, YWCA of Knoxville and the TN Valley, Knoxville Area Urban League, East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists, and the Knoxville News Sentinel are also partner sponsors of the forum.

