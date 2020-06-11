Learn about the Tennessee Business Relief Program in Thursday virtual session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state is holding a free virtual information session to talk about the Tennessee Business Relief Program on Thursday.

200 million dollars is available for small businesses affected by COVID-19 through the Tennessee Business Relief Program announced earlier this month.

The virtual information session will be held from 11 a.m. until noon. To participate in the Zoom meeting, the Zoom registration link is: https://lnkd.in/ey9C6rS