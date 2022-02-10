KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those who want to gain more gardening knowledge, the University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, is holding an EcoLOGICAL Gardening Symposium on March 5, 2022.

The event will share science-based gardening practices that attendees can use to make their home landscape both beautiful and functional. The full-day event will cover topics from getting the most out of a visit to a public garden to biodiversity in the garden. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about companion planting, garden design, and considering whether “native” really means “best.”

Garden authors Jessica Walliser and Kelly Smith Trimble, retired UT Extension horticulture expert Carol Reese, sustainable landscape design professor Mike Ross, and University of Tennessee GATOP Arboretum and Education Center director Andy Pulte will be sharing their knowledge during the symposium.

Pre-registration is required and includes a light breakfast and a box lunch. The event costs $100 for garden members and $115 for non-members. The money will go to support the UT Gardens Education Program at the Knoxville location of the State Botanical Garden of Tennessee. Registration can be completed at tiny.utk.edu/EcoLOGICALGardening.