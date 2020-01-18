Lebanon man faces Felony Possession of Firearms charges

LEBANON, Tenn. (WATE)- A Lebanon man has been arrested on weapons charges. A joint investigation by special agents with the Technical Services Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lebanon Police Department led to the arrest.

T.B.I agents began investigation an individual that lives in the 200 block of Jennings Avenue in Lebanon. During the course of the investigation, the resident was identified as 45-year-old Michael Lee Irwin.

While investigators executed a search warrant to Irwin’s home, agents located several firearms. Due to prior felony convictions, Irwin was taken into custody and charged with Felony Possession of Firearms.

Irwin was booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $35,000.00 bond.



