LeConte Creek webcam captures huge rise in water level from Tropical Depression Fred

Photos: The PhenoCam

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park was one of many areas in the Southeast to experience flooding as remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved across the region.

A webcam from the PhenoCam Network at the LeConte Creek near Townsend captures the rapid rise in water levels from Monday, Aug. 16 to the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 17 when water levels were at their highest.

Rain totals from Tuesday have been impressive across the region with numerous 3″-4″+ totals reported so far.

The Cocke County mayor and Cocke County Emergency Management Agency ordered the evacuation of all persons along the Pigeon, French Broad and Nolichucky rivers due to substantial flooding in the area.

The storm weakened into a tropical depression as it spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia and North Carolina in addition to widespread heavy rains.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported one death as a result of the storm, according to the Associated Press.