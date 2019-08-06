Lee reviewing policy possibilities after mass shootings

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said his administration is looking at several policy options to increase safety following two mass shootings over the weekend.

However, the Republican declined on Monday to say specifically which policy proposal he would advocate against the GOP-controlled Statehouse, which has been resistant to adopt gun control measures over the years.

When pressed by reporters, Lee said the direction of his administration had not changed in the wake of the recent shootings that took 31 lives. In El Paso, Texas, 22 people were killed in a shooting at a packed shopping center, and nine died in an unrelated shooting in a nightclub district in Dayton, Ohio.

Lee said it was his responsibility as governor to pursue policy that mitigates hatred in Tennessee.

