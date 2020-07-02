Lee: Tennessee sees drop in distressed counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee has the fewest economically distressed counties since 2007, arguing that development signals improved economic conditions for those county residents.

Lee announced Wednesday that Tennessee now has 11 economically distressed counties, that’s down from 15 in 2019, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission. No other Tennessee counties were added to the distressed list this year.

The commission releases an index of county economic status for every county in the United States each year.

“McNairy, Jackson, Fentress and Morgan counties have shown tremendous improvement and we are proud to support continued efforts for greater stability and prosperity,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement.