Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (AP) — Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to charges in the college admissions bribery case and serve prison time, according to court papers filed Thursday.

The couple agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in a plea agreement filed in Boston’s federal court. The charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.