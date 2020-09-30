Legendary country music singer-songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mac Davis, the singer-songwriter behind some of country music’s most iconic hits, died Tuesday in Nashville after undergoing heart surgery.

The Country Music Association announced the 78-year-old’s death in a statement late Tuesday night.

“Today, our Country community lost an amazing entertainer, songwriter and artist,” Sarah Trahern, the Chief Executive Officer of the Country Music Association wrote.

She added, “His timeless artistry will be solely missed.”

We are heartbroken by the passing of legendary singer-songwriter and former #CMAawards host Mac Davis. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nWgkkTLBiQ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 30, 2020

Very sad tonight! I just heard that legendary singer, songwriter and actor, Mac Davis has passed away after heart surgery. I grew up watching The Mac Davis show and loving his talent. This is heartbreaking! — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 30, 2020

Davis wrote country hits for several major artists, including Elvis Presley’s “In The Ghetto” and “A Little Less Conversation.” He also penned songs recorded by Rascal Flatts, Dolly Parton, Ray Price and Kenny Rogers, among others.

Nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1974, Davis went on to co-host the CMA Awards with Barbara Mandrell from 1980 to 1982.

Travis Tritt was among the country stars to tweet condolences for Davis.