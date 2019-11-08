Lemaricus Davidson’s petition for new trial in Christian-Newsom murders denied

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man given two death sentences for his role in the Christian-Newsom murders has had his request for a new trial rejected.

Lemaricus Davidson’s defense lawyers wanted a new trial based on testimony given two months ago by George Thomas, another person convicted in the case. The defense argued Davidson is entitled to a new trial or sentencing hearing because Thomas’ testimony established Davidson was not the person who actually killed Chris Newsom and mutilated his body.

Thomas’ state deal for his testimony against Eric Boyd, the fifth and final person convicted in the case, came in exchange for two 25-year terms with the opportunity to reduce that sentence up to 15 percent based on good behavior during incarceration.

“The fact that Davidson wants a new trial, knowing the overwhelming evidence that we had on him, and the fact that he’s the one that murdered Channon and started this all by wanting to go get a car and money, it’s kind of hard to take,” Channon’s mom, Deena Christian, said when Davidson’s defense first filed the petition in October.

Lemaricus Davidson was given two death sentences nearly ten years ago for his role in the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.