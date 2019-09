A tractor trailer on U.S. Highway 11 at Galyon Road was leaking hydronic fluid on Sunday afternoon. It has since been cleaned up.

LENIOR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon County Fire/Rescue Personnel have reopened U.S. Highway 11 following a hazmat situation on Sunday afternoon.

A tractor trailer was leaking “a large amount of hydronic fluid” on U.S. 11/Lee Highway at Galyon Road. Hydronic fluid is used in heating and cooling systems.

The scene has already been cleaned up, according to Loudon County dispatch office.