KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lenoir City High School’s football coach was removed following what the school system describes as “unprofessional conduct.”

Lenoir City High School’s Athletic Director/ shared a statement on Thursday saying that “upon learning of unprofessional conduct” the system removed Gary Dugger from all teaching and coaching responsibilities at Lenoir City High School.

Mike Zeller has been named as the interim head coach for the 2023 football season. Previously, he was one of the team’s assistant coaches according to the TSSAA. Zeller is also a social studies teacher at the high school according to the faculty directory.

“Unfortunately due to the TSSAA dead period, meeting with players cannot take place at this time. A meeting will be held with coaches and players on Monday, July 10th,” reads the statement from Chris Brittain LCHS Athletic Director/Asst. Prinicipal.

Dugger has been the Head Football Coach at LCHS since December 2019 according to a post from Lenoir City High School. He previously worked at Enterprise High School in Alabama as the Defensive Back and Strength and Conditioning Coordinator.