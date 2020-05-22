Lenoir City mayor: Rockin’ The Docks is on for July 4th

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — City leaders say the annual Fourth of July event Rockin’ The Docks event is still on.

Mayor Tony Aikens posted to his Facebook page on Thursday touting the event details and how “a lot of surprises” were planned for the 20th anniversary of one of the largest fireworks shows in East Tennessee; however, along with surprises will be added amenities and social distancing reminders.

There will be additional restrooms and sanitizing stations at the July Fourth event.

“We want to remind everyone of the importance of social distancing and that there should be plenty of room,” Zack Cusick, program coordinator for Lenoir City Parks and Recreation said in a release.

The event will also be a salute to doctors, nurses and first responders “who have always served on the front line of any emergency” the mayor said in the release.

The 20th Rockin’ The Docks event is happening on Saturday, July 4.

