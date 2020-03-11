Lenoir City mother suspected in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old son

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Lenoir City police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex early Wednesday.

According to Lenoir City Police Chief Don White, the 3-year-old boy’s mother is considered a suspect after police responded to a reported stabbing around 2:40 a.m. at the McGhee Square Apartments on Kelly Lane. Charges have yet to be filed in the case.

The 3-year-old’s grandmother made the report and was found giving CPR to the child when police arrived.

Officials say the grandmother found the child on the floor and began to administer CPR. While this was happening, the child’s mother allegedly stabbed herself in the neck and chest. She has been transported to UT Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The initial investigation shows the mother contacted the grandmother and said she was out walking around.

The identity of the victim and the suspect have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.