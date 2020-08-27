Lenoir City Schools releases new hybrid schedule for grades 7-12

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Lenoir City Schools announced this week grades 7 through 12 will move to a new hybrid learning schedule.
This new daily schedule change, according to LCS, will allow for students to have six feet of personal space in their classrooms; the schedule is organized in groups by students’ last names.
The change takes effect Thursday, the same day Lenoir City High School returns to class after students were told to learn at-home due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The hybrid schedule will run through Oct. 9, according to the school system’s website.
