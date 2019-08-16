Lenoir City set to host upcoming Parkinson’s symposium

Lenoir City is set to host an upcoming symposium on Parkinson’s.

The symposium will be held Friday, August 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7690 Creekwood Park.

The event will include five speakers and end with a panel discussion. Topics include treatment of motor symptoms in Parkinson’s, treatment of nonmotor symptoms in Parkinson’s update on Parkinson’s research and therapy diet in Parkinson’s.

Dr. Jeffrey Kordower from Rush University will give a special speech on stem cell and gene therapy in Parkinson’s.

You must register to attend by calling Charlotte at 865-305-2273 option 5 or emailing at l csorensen@utmck.edu

